Baldur’s Gate 3 modders add AI-controlled party members

With mods, Baldur’s Gate 3 players can let the computer take control of their allies in combat rather than having to control each one manually.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players explore its expansive world with up to three party members by their side.

However, keeping track of four characters during combat in single player mode can be challenging. This is especially true for newer players and those less familiar with Dungeons & Dragons’ systems.

Thankfully, modders have given players a workaround. Baldur’s Gate 3 already has some mods that allow players to give control of their companions over to AI.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 mods give the computer control of allies in combat

Currently, there are two main mods Baldur’s Gate 3 players are using: “AI Friends” by MalachXaviel and Nox Phantom and “AI Control Party While in Combat – Animal Archtype Edition” by oilnarak01, which was inspired by the former.

MalachXaviel and Nox Phantom’s mod uses the existing spell Friends as the toggle. It adds the cantrip to the core player skills so it will be available to all players by default regardless of class.

Casting it on a character will make them act autonomously in combat, with players having regular control outside of combat. Players who want to retake control of a character can simply cast Friends again.

Oilnarak01’s mod expands on the original, though with a couple of key changes. With “AI Control Party While in Combat,” the toggle is a new spell called “AI-Enabled Spell.” The modder attached this to camp shoes, allowing anyone to use it. Players can also add it manually using Cheat Engine.

Nexus Mods: oilnarak01, Larian Studios

Notably, this mod lets players cast AI-Enabled Spell on their own characters, essentially turning the game into an auto battler.

Each mod provides a few archetype options so players can have some influence over the AI’s decision-making.

These mods obviously won’t be for everyone. Much of the fun of Baldur’s Gate 3 comes from coming up with unique strategies that take advantage of the environment and each character build’s strengths to triumph over enemies.

Still, these are definitely useful tools to have in your arsenal. Players using the “Party Limit Begone” mod might not want to have to manually control up to 16 characters, and having the computer take full control of all allies is certainly intriguing for those times when you just want to let a minor fight play out.

While we’re still in the early days of Baldur’s Gate 3, the fact that mods like these already exist is a good sign that the game will keep giving players reasons to come back for years to come.