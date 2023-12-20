Baldur’s Gate 3 item hoarder stuns fans with crazy decorating skills

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player wowed members of the community after decorating their own Tavern space with items they’d hoarded.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 allows plenty of opportunities for customization during playthroughs, the game is currently missing a built-in form of player housing.

However, as players can still pick up and collect plenty of random items during their adventure, that hasn’t stopped many from trying to spruce up rooms and camps to fit their liking.

Now, one fan has wowed the community with their decorating skills after they showcased how they decorated a tavern with the mountain of items they’d collected throughout their journey.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player wows fans with impressive decorating skills

A post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit from a user named undernier gained traction among fans after they shared screenshots of how they fully decorated a room with items they’d collected.

“What can I say … I like stuff,” the OP said, after sharing screenshots of their impressive interior decorating skills. The screenshots included Karlach standing in the middle of a treasure-laden room, complete with paintings, petrified enemies, stuffed plushies, and treasure chests.

While much of it is a random assortment of items, they way each piece is laid out is quite pleasing to look at. Especially with the myriad of paintings lining the walls.

Many fans in the comments were impressed with the display, with some seeing the post as an example of why player housing should come to the game. “This is why we need a player house,” said one fan, while another joked, “Baldur’s Gate 3: Hearthfire DLC.”

Others were impressed at the amount of time this must have taken the OP. “I can’t even get the dang paintings to go on the walls, I don’t even wanna know how long this took you,” said one player.

For those interested, the OP chose to decorate a room in the Elfsong Tavern from Act 3. At a certain point, players can speak to the innkeeper and rent a room for the remainder of the Act.

Posts like these just go to show that with enough time and dedication, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can pull off some incredible feats.