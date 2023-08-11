Baldur’s Gate 3 devs reveal crucial long rest detail that may change how you play

Baldur’s Gate 3 developers have revealed a crucial detail about the long rest mechanic that may just change the way players approach adventuring throughout the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has exploded onto the gaming scene in marvelous fashion. The RPG has seen ridiculous measures of success, surpassing Tears of the Kingdom as the highest-rated game of 2023 on Metacritic. Developers Larian Studios have once again crafted a fantastic, in-depth RPG with sprawling maps, interesting storytelling, and lovable characters all for players to enjoy.

Easily one of the best features of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its huge regions that players traverse through. These are filled to the brim with easter eggs, NPCs, and enemies to take down making each and every twist and turn a new chapter in your adventure. Naturally, it can all take a toll on your party members, however, so it’s always important to know when to rest.

Fortunately, a Baldur’s Gate 3 developer has revealed a key detail that may affect the way players view long rests, as they can have lasting effects on the game world.

Larian Studios Long rests can have an effect on the game world in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer reveals timing of long rests are crucial

This new information came to light after players of Baldur’s Gate 3 were confused when the world would progress without them. Many believed it had something to do with how often they would long rest, as they thought the time passing had a factor in it.

After speaking with IGN, developers at Larian Studios clarified it’s not about the quantity of long rests the player takes, rather it’s when the player decides to long rest.

“It’s not about how many long rests you take, but when you choose to take a long rest can have an effect. For instance, if you enter a town and see an inn on fire and you immediately decide to go to bed, that may have consequences.”

Therefore, how long rests affect the world in Baldur’s Gate 3 is entirely based on the situation, meaning players will need to adjust their decision-making for where they are in the game.