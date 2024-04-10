Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 25 patch notes: Us bugs, crash fixes, more

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update addresses more bugs and potential crashes, hopefully smoothing out the gameplay experience. Here’s everything Hotfix 25 does.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received another update with the release of Hotfix 25. This update is small, but while it might not be as massive as, say, Patch 6, it makes some important changes to address issues players have been reporting recently.

Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 25 changes.

What’s changed in Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 25?

The biggest thing Hotfix 25 does is make additional fixes to the temporary companion Us. As Larian explains, “It would appear that Us is causing everybody a few sleepless nights, and that troublesome fleshy blob has been continuing to block some players from taking a Short Rest.”

Hotfix 24 also addressed issues with Us preventing Short Rests, but hopefully all that is resolved now that the devs have “given him some lessons in decorum.”

Beyond that, Hotfix 25 fixes some potential crashes and other issues with trading and trade menus.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 25 patch notes

Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

