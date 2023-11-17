Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes: Gale romance fix, soap, more

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes: Gale romance fix, soap, moreLarian Studios
The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update makes some improvements to the game while promising additional fixes to come.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a new update. Hotfix 11 makes various fixes that address some issues players have been facing or make overall improvements to the game.
Larian Studios’ patch notes also promise future fixes that should hopefully be coming soon. In the meantime, here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 changes.
What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 Patch Notes
The biggest change in Hotfix 11 is a fix to Gale’s romance scene. Recently, some players have encountered an issue where the scene took place in a black void. As Larian joked “Have you ever had a romance so intense, that everything melts away? Well, sometimes that isn’t intentional.”
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Larian also acknowledged an issue with Astarion’s kissing animations that fans have been noticing since Patch 4. While Hotfix 11 doesn’t make any changes here, Larian has said it is working on a fix to be released in a future update.
Additionally, the update makes some improvements to the party’s hygiene. Players can now use soap they found in saves made before Patch 4 introduced the mechanic.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes
Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.
Fixes
- You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.
- Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.
- Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.
- Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.
- Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.
- Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.
- Fixed Gale’s romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.
- Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.
- The Cursed Skulls in Jannath’s Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.
- Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur’s Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.
- Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain under Alfira suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.
- Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.
- Fixed an issue where a companion’s camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn’t trigger during a previous night.
-