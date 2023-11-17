Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes: Gale romance fix, soap, more

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update makes some improvements to the game while promising additional fixes to come.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a new update. Hotfix 11 makes various fixes that address some issues players have been facing or make overall improvements to the game.

Larian Studios’ patch notes also promise future fixes that should hopefully be coming soon. In the meantime, here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 changes.

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 Patch Notes

The biggest change in Hotfix 11 is a fix to Gale’s romance scene. Recently, some players have encountered an issue where the scene took place in a black void. As Larian joked “Have you ever had a romance so intense, that everything melts away? Well, sometimes that isn’t intentional.”

Larian also acknowledged an issue with Astarion’s kissing animations that fans have been noticing since Patch 4. While Hotfix 11 doesn’t make any changes here, Larian has said it is working on a fix to be released in a future update.

Additionally, the update makes some improvements to the party’s hygiene. Players can now use soap they found in saves made before Patch 4 introduced the mechanic.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes

Larian Studios

Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

Fixes