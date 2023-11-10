Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch causes Astarion to give awkward forehead kisses

After a recent Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix, an issue with Astarion’s new kissing animation is causing the usually suave Elf to fumble during romantic moments.

With him being one of the most thirsted-after companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s certainly an appetite among fans for more Astarion romance content. As a small part of the recently implemented Hotfix #10, Larian provided just that.

The update resulted in a marked improvement on Astarion’s Patch #4’s snog. During this, he grimaced or stared blankly when asked for some sugar. However, while post-Hotfix #10 Astarion now has the right spirit, he still seriously needs to work on his aim.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion delivers some buggy kisses

On the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, a player shared footage of their Body Type 1 Tav enduring Astarion’s recently added kissing animation. In it, he grabs their character’s hips passionately but ends up delivering a smooch that’s decidedly more chaste.

Instead of locking lips, he bizarrely pecks them on their forehead. Commenters agreed an intentional forehead kiss would be rather sweet. However, it’s clear from his partner’s facial animations that their two mouths were supposed to meet.

As other players have pointed out, Astarion is also hilariously off the mark with Body Type 3 and 4. With these taller, more muscular characters, he kisses the air in front of his lover’s chest. However, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans who chose Body Type 2 for their Tavs are smugly enjoying the animation as it was intended.

It’s unclear when a fix for Astarion’s buggy kissing animation will be introduced. Still, fans have observed that Larian Studios have been committed to their attempts to “fix” Astarion.

They have a good deal in common with the players in that regard. Except Larian are trying to fix him in a technical sense, not trying to fix him in the ‘he’s really not that bad of a guy for wanting to become a Vampire Ascendant‘ sense. We see you, ascended Astarion defenders.