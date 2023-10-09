Baldur’s Gate 3 players shocked by the sheer quantity of Astarion fanfiction

One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan has revealed that Astarion is the most popular character to write fanfiction about, sharing the charming news on the official Reddit thread for the game.

Fanfiction is a prominent type of fan art that permeates the TV, Movie, and video game worlds. Oftentimes, fans will create written content, often pairing their favorite characters together, recreating moments from games, or even creating stories bigger than the size of actual novels.

Gaming franchises such as Overwatch, Mass Effect, The Legend of Zelda, and many others all have a big following on fanfiction websites. In recent years, the number of fanfictions being created for video games has been on the incline with no likelihood of stopping any time soon.

Since releasing two months ago, Baldur’s Gate 3 has already found a massive following in the gaming community. In large part due to the game’s attention to detail, world-building, and overall enjoyable experience.

In a new Reddit thread titled “Astarion has built quite the fan base,” one Reddit user revealed that on fanfiction website Archive of Our Own, Astarion is the Baldur’s Gate 3 character that has the most fanfiction written about them.

The image attached in the thread reveals that the Top 7 most written-about pairings for Baldur’s Gate 3 all include Astarion with a variety of characters including Tav as well as the player’s own character.

The Reddit thread is filled with comments from other Baldur’s Gate 3 characters, many of whom seem less than surprised to see Astarion taking center stage on the fanfiction site.

“Its ao3 and Astarion is a vampire with trauma; they’re his target audience” wrote one Reddit user, another adding “gay people & straight women are writing the majority of the fics, and God bless them each and every one.” Another also described Astarion as being “pretty big FanFic bait.”

