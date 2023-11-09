Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 Patch Notes: Shadowheart & Astarion fixes, more
The ‘shared arrangement’ with Lae’zel and Shadowheart is a coveted prize amongst early access players.
The latest update for Baldur’s Gate 3 makes some helpful fixes, addressing issues with Shadowheart, Astarion, and a potential crash.
Baldur’s Gate 3 has yet another Hotfix.
Like other smaller updates the game has received so far, Hotfix 10 makes various smaller changes to improve the overall gameplay experience. This includes some fixes for issues surrounding companions, as well as bugs that could impact combat or game performance.
Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 changes.
What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 Patch Notes
While there are no huge changes here, such as new features or mechanics akin to the Magic Mirror or the option to change your Tav’s name, Larian Studios has addressed some issues players were facing.
The biggest improvements have to do with two of the game’s most popular companions: Astarion and Shadowheart.
Hotfix 10 fixes an issue where Astarion’s voice lines and subtitles would fall out of sync. As for Shadowheart, the update helps ensure she keeps following the party and not, as Larian put it, “get distracted by the wonderful vistas of the Sword Coast.
Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 patch notes
Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.
Fixes
- Fixed Shadowheart not following the party.
- Fixed the sliders for eye makeup and tattoo intensity not working on controller.
- Fixed a potential crash relating to Vulkan. This solves the DEVICE_LOST error upon minimising the game window.
- Fixed an issue causing a desync between Astarion’s voiced lines and subtitles.
- Player characters will no longer be on literal fire in the scene with Vlaakith in the crèche.
- Fixed male dwarf barbarians’ shoes, which were missing their texture and looked like big blueberries.
- The waypoints menu now opens correctly when triggered from the Character Sheet on controller.
- Fixed items always being picked up as wares after you picked up at least one as a ware.
- Fixed enemies in Ramazith’s Tower getting stuck during combat if they are trying to fly from a lower floor to reach players on an upper floor.