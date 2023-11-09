Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 Patch Notes: Shadowheart & Astarion fixes, more

The ‘shared arrangement’ with Lae’zel and Shadowheart is a coveted prize amongst early access players.

The latest update for Baldur’s Gate 3 makes some helpful fixes, addressing issues with Shadowheart, Astarion, and a potential crash.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has yet another Hotfix.

Like other smaller updates the game has received so far, Hotfix 10 makes various smaller changes to improve the overall gameplay experience. This includes some fixes for issues surrounding companions, as well as bugs that could impact combat or game performance.

Here’s everything Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 changes.

Article continues after ad

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 Patch Notes

While there are no huge changes here, such as new features or mechanics akin to the Magic Mirror or the option to change your Tav’s name, Larian Studios has addressed some issues players were facing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The biggest improvements have to do with two of the game’s most popular companions: Astarion and Shadowheart.

Hotfix 10 fixes an issue where Astarion’s voice lines and subtitles would fall out of sync. As for Shadowheart, the update helps ensure she keeps following the party and not, as Larian put it, “get distracted by the wonderful vistas of the Sword Coast.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 10 patch notes

Larian Studios

Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

Fixes