Baldur’s Gate 3 fan explains why Knock is the best spell

While Baldur’s Gate 3 has many useful spells to choose from, one player is arguing that an underrated option is the best after skipping a major Act 2 challenge with Knock.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players plenty of spell options from Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition.

Certain spells are just as useful in Baldur’s Gate 3 as they are in D&D, such as the ever-powerful – and destructive – Fireball. Others like Misty Step are arguably more helpful here than they are in the tabletop game.

One spell that falls into the latter category is Knock, which one player is calling the best in the game after using it to skip a particularly tricky section of Act 2.

Note, spoilers for Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 2 to follow.

Knock allows players to skip a major Act 2 challenge in Baldur’s Gate 3

Reddit user shitfacedgoblin explained how much Knock helped them out during a co-op playthrough with their girlfriend. Upon reaching the Gaunlet of Shar, the duo was struggling to find the trials and not strong enough to fight.

The player decided to try using Knock on the final door, seeing it had a 100% success rate.

To their surprise, the door actually opened, allowing them to proceed with the game without completing most of the trials – all for the measly cost of a second-level spell slot.

Knock is a pretty versatile spell. It allows the caster to open anything being held by a “mundane lock,” making it usable on most doors and chests. A rogue can pretty easily accomplish the same with Thieves’ Tools and a good Sleight of Hand modifier, but parties without one really benefit from Knock.

As some have pointed out in the comments, brute force like a barbarian’s hammer or casting Fireball can also break down doors. Still, there are some doors that can’t be opened this way that Knock can open.

There are plenty of compelling arguments for why different spells are the best or most useful in Baldur’s Gate 3. Knock may not be the most obvious candidate, but the fact a spell many would overlook can actually be used to get around a major challenge is yet another example of how much freedom Baldur’s Gate 3 allows.

