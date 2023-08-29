Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “powerful” spell almost everyone has access to

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of powerful spells for players to use – but one stands out as arguably “one of the top 5 best spells in BG3”. The best part is that almost every character class has access to it.

Since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm, adapting a classic D&D adventure into a video game format. Such a design allows players to build their own characters from scratch, choosing a great class, designing their ideal look, and selecting their favorite spells and features.

However, for many, creating that extremely powerful character can be tricky, especially when there are so many spells to choose from. That was until players discovered one fantastically powerful spell that can change the design of any combat, and can be used by almost any player.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise “one of the top 5 best spells” in the game

Posting onto Reddit, one Baldur’s Gate 3 fan shared a meme detailing how many different characters can use Misty Step and how useful it can be.

The post quickly took off, with thousands of players finding the meme hilarious and hundreds taking to the comments to praise the game for the powerful spell.

“I already knew Misty Step was good but I’d never really played a campaign with it; it’s probably one of the top 5 best spells in BG3. Just unbelievably powerful and useful,” exclaimed one user, showing off how useful Misty Step really is in a game like BG3, allowing your character to easily escape and engage in combat.

Others compared the spells use to their traditional D&D games, stating how “In most 5e campaigns Misty Step, while still definitely a really useful spell, is nowhere near as powerful as it is in BG3 due to how most encounters are fought on flat planes designed with very limited traversal mechanics in mind.”

Larian Studios

It’s clear that Misty Step is one of the most powerful spells in the game, with plenty of players explaining how they can teleport as a Bonus Action and still have time to land some fantastic hits as melee characters.

On top of this, many fans showed off how “easy it is to get misty step,” with a ton of armor and clothing providing access to the spell.

As such, it allows characters and companions of any class the chance to seamlessly teleport into a battle and wreak havoc on the enemy. One player shared their use of such a power: “A barbarian with misty step is the most terrifying thing in Faerun.”

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if you have a character that can deal thousands of damage in one turn, everyone needs access to Misty Step.