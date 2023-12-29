Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s bugged epilogue leaves them “fated to die”

An unfortunate glitch led to one Baldur’s Gate 3 player being “fated to die” in the role-playing game’s epilogue.

The release of Patch 5 added an epilogue to BG3 that plays once users reach the end of the game. Set six months after the Confront the Elder Brain quest, the sequence in question takes place at a gathering hosted by Withers.

Thus far, BG3 players have scoured every inch of the finale, spotting cameos, neat D&D references, and much more.

However, one user recently stumbled across a fail state that shines a light on some of the game’s buggier qualities. But at least it makes for an interesting story.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 player can’t escape bugged epilogue

Redditor and BG3 player Boomsta22 has shared the strange circumstances that led to their inability to complete the CRPG’s epilogue. “Dying at the epilogue should be an achievement,” the user wrote on Reddit, along with some choice words for Gale.

Here’s the rub, after wrapping the campaign, the user started the epilogue with the Warding Bond spell enabled. The spell lets players protect a companion from all incoming damage – the downside is that the spellcaster receives the same damage as their protected ally.

Boomsta22 used the ward on Gale in the final mission, the same mission where the ally suffered Heat damage for seven turns. Unfortunately, the status effect remained intact, meaning the player is “fated to die” during Withers’ celebratory gathering.

Multiple people chimed in to say they hope Baldur’s Gate 3 developers issue a fix for the bugged epilogue as soon as possible.

The original poster is definitely holding out hope for such a patch. When asked if they’re stuck because their character died, the Redditor replied, “Yeah, it’s a soft lock.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear how widespread the issue is within the community.