Baldur’s Gate 3 director reveals current update roadmap

Larian Studios’ Swen Vincke has given Baldur’s Gate 3 players an idea of what to expect from the next few updates.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive success among critics and fans alike, but like any game, it has its imperfections.

Larian Studios has already released three Hotfixes that fix some bugs and make minor changes to the game. For example, Hotfix 2 addressed some crash and save issues while also making sure certain characters were appropriately covered. However, the developer has previously teased that bigger changes are coming.

Now, Larian CEO and Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has given players a quick roadmap of what to expect from the next few updates.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has another Hotfix and two Patches planned

In a tweet, Vincke thanked fans for their feedback before giving an update on what Larian has in the works for Baldur’s Gate 3.

While no specifics were given on what these updates will include or when they will release, this does set expectations for what’s to come.

Hotfix 4 will likely squash more bugs and fix immediate issues players are finding, which Vincke says is Larian’s current priority.

As for the Patches, it looks like they will be more comprehensive, with Patch 1 having “+1000 fixes and tweaks.” After addressing these problems, Larian will be able to move on to Patch 2, which is said to add some changes fans have been asking for since launch.

Among these will likely be the ability to change a character’s appearance after starting the game, which Larian’s Director of Publishing Michael Douse told a fan on Twitter is “being cooked.”

While Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC is ways away – if it happens at all – it’s clear Larian plans to support the game for a long time to come.