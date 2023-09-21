Baldur’s Gate 3 player flames Halsin for lying about Moonrise Towers path

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player pointed out that Halsin’s advice about the “safest” path to Moonrise Towers isn’t exactly reliable.

The Moonrise Towers serves as one of the most significant locales that players will visit in BG3. Most notably, reaching it is the primary objective in the game’s second act, and there’s more than one path to take.

Speaking to the druid Halsin reveals two separate routes; thus, players can either choose the Underdark or travel through the Mountain Pass. Halsin claims the Underdark offers the safest path to Moonrise Towers. One Baldur’s Gate 3 fan couldn’t disagree more.

According to the user in question, the druid’s words led them astray – something they don’t seem too willing to forgive.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player slams Halsin for Moonrise Towers lie

“Halsin lied to me,” reads the title of a Reddit post from huskyoncaffeine. The user goes on to complain that Halsin told them that while the Mountain Pass offered a shorter route to Moonrise Towers, it was also the most dangerous. By the druid’s estimate, the Underdark constituted the safest form of passage.

After dying to “nearly everything in the Underdark” on their first run, the Redditor said they were scared to hit the Mountain Pass in a second playthrough.

“I arrive, and what do I find? A few skeletons on steroids, and a bunch of lousy ghouls. After that, the path to the Shadowlands [through the Mountain Pass] was cleared.”

Larian Studios

The Reddit user threw a few insults Halsin’s way, wondering why the druid would think the Underdark safer. “That’s why people burn down your grove, Halsin. I’m gonna aid Minthara in every future playthrough, from now on.”

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree that following Halsin’s instructions isn’t the best way to safely arrive at Moonrise Towers. One person said, “Honestly, compared to the Underdark, the Mountain Pass felt like a nice trip in the park before hitting the haunted house.”

“The funny thing about the Mountain Pass is that only 1 combat is forced in front of the player but the Mountain Pass is otherwise so small and quick to get through that it’s hilarious that Halsin calls it ‘more threatening,'” another person chimed in.

But one user is willing to give Halsin the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the misleading advice wasn’t his fault, they posited. “I feel like this is a relic of early development where the Mountain Pass was supposed to be a huge warzone between the Githyanki and the Cult.”

Regardless, players should carefully consider the path they choose when heading to the Moonrise Towers.