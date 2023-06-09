Assassin’s Creed Mirage will feel even more like AC1 with new filter

Assassin’s Creed Mirage players will have the option to toggle on a “nostalgic visual filter” that makes the game look more like the original Assassin’s Creed.

In a new Assassin’s Creed Mirage featurette, Ubisoft Bordeaux developers state the main goal for the latest adventure centered on revisiting the “old imagery, narrative scenes, and gameplay” of the originals.

Leaks and rumors leading up to the game’s official announcement all hinted at as much. And influences from the Altaïr and Ezio days certainly pervade the trailers that Ubisoft has shown, thus far.

Article continues after ad

But Mirage isn’t only bringing back the gameplay feel and Middle Eastern setting of the earliest installment. Its distinctive blue-gray color palette will similarly mount a return when the game launches this fall.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage players can toggle on an AC1 filter

Near the end of the “Return to the Roots” video, the game’s Artistic Director, Jean-Luc Sala, revealed a “nice surprise” for longtime Assassin’s Creed fans.

For Mirage, the studio introduced a “nostalgic visual filter” for those who’d like to explore Baghdad with the “desaturated blue-gray color palette” from the first Assassin’s Creed entry.

Article continues after ad

Sala’s brief discussion of the AC1-inspired filter for Mirage begins around the five-minute mark in the video below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On top of the blue color palette, Mirage is also paying tribute to AC’s roots by prioritizing social stealth and revisiting the smoother parkour mechanics from past installments.

Presumably, the crew at Ubisoft Bordeaux will have even more to share about Assassin’s Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward. The event will air on Monday, June 12 at 12:00 PM PT on Ubisoft’s official YouTube and Twitch pages.

Article continues after ad

And the game itself is only a few months out from release. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will hit store shelves for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Thursday, October 12.