Assassin’s Creed Jade brings back fan-favorite character from AC series

Leaked details from the Assassin’s Creed Jade beta confirm that a fan-favorite character will return for the mobile game.

AC Codename Jade marks Ubisoft’s latest mobile endeavor, one that will drop Android and iOS players into third-century BCE China during the Qin dynasty.

Billed as AC’s “most authentic” mobile adventure to date, Codename Jade will allow players to customize their character’s appearance for the first time in series history.

And select fans are already exploring China’s first empire from their Assassin’s perspective, thanks to a closed beta that kicked off on August 3. Interestingly, content in the beta confirms that a certain immortal Assassin is returning in some capacity.

Article continues after ad

Assassin’s Creed Jade marks the return of AC Odyssey’s hero

YouTube channel Assassin’s Creed Series recently posted since-deleted gameplay footage of the Codename Jade closed beta.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Content creator JorRaptor managed to grab a few screenshots, which reveal that Odyssey’s Kassandra will feature in the mobile game’s tutorial.

That Kassandra appears in a game far from her own time period hardly comes as a surprise. In Odyssey, she obtained possession of the Staff of Hermes, an ancient Isu artifact that provides her with immortality. Players can see her still wielding it in Valhalla’s “Crossover Stories” content.

Article continues after ad

Between the end of Odyssey and meeting Eivor in the Viking Age, it seems Kassandra plays a part in China’s Warring States period.

How it will all come together remains to be seen. And when players can expect to experience Assassin’s Creed Jade for themselves similarly remains shrouded in mystery. Ubisoft has yet to announce a specific release date.