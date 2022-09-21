Vantage mains celebrate new animation following Apex Legends update

Apex Legends’ Beast of Prey Collection event update introduced brand new animations, including one for Vantage which fans are loving.

The Apex Legends Beast of Prey update added a lot of new content to the game, including the new Gun Run LTM.

Alongside the new LTM and cosmetic items, developer Respawn added new animations to healing items like Medkits and Shield Batteries.

However, Respawn also added a new animation for the Recon Legend Vantage, and Vantage mains are loving the new flair given to the character.

As shown by a clip on the Apex Legends subreddit, Vantage has a brand new animation when scanning beacons.

The animation shows Vantage accessing the beacon’s data panel like normal, but as she looks up to see the beacon extend, her bat Echo is seen riding one of the prongs.

It’s a cute animation that incorporates one of the most unique aspects of both Vantage’s character and her in-game kit: the relationship she has with Echo.

Echo is vital to Vantage’s tactical ability, which allows her to send out Echo to help her relocate to different points by jumping to it.

The new animation didn’t go unnoticed by Vantage mains, who sounded off in the thread praising Respawn for the new animation.

“It’s little things like this that I love.” said user gamecity360. Another user commented how much they love Echo’s personality, comparing it to a common housecat.

“Echo’s like a kitty with wings. Always follows you around and ends up in the most unusual places, while looking dead at you as they sit. Also, he’s cute as f*ck.”

Interestingly, a lot of these new animations flew under the radar following the Beast of Prey update, the event patch notes did not mention anything about new animations.

As such, there could still be brand new animations that fans have yet to discover. For now, though, Vantage mains are just happy to see their new favorite character get some attention from Respawn.