Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event skins: Loba, Octane, Pathfinder

The Beast of Prey Collection event is set to kick off in Apex Legends on September 20, so let’s take a look at all of the skins that are going to be available to obtain.

Season 14 of Apex Legends may have brought the new Legend Vantage, the reforged Kings Canyon update, and a level cap increase, but players are already preparing for the next big update.

With Respawn revealing that the Beast of Prey Collection event will be arriving on September 20, there’s only one thing on the community’s mind and that’s skins.

Alongside Loba’s Garra de Alanza fan Heirloom, players can expect a variety of Legendary weapon and character cosmetics.

So, without further ado, let’s run down all the skins we know are arriving with the Collection event for all of your favorite Legends.

All Beast of Prey Collection Event skins

Legendary Octane & Legendary Prowler

Respawn Entertainment Octane Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Pathfinder & Legendary Havoc

Respawn Entertainment Pathfinder Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Lifeline & Peacekeeper

Respawn Entertainment Lifeline Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Fuse & Alternator

Respawn Entertainment Fuse Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Horizon & Rampage

Respawn Entertainment Horizon Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Loba

Respawn Entertainment Loba Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Rampart & Devotion

Respawn Entertainment Rampart Legendary skin Beast of Prey

Legendary Flatline & Epic Vantage

Respawn Entertainment Epic Vantage skin and Legendary Flatline for Beast of Prey.

So, there you have it, that was all of the Legend skins revealed in the Beast of Prey trailer released on September 20.

Don’t forget to set your calendar for September 20, as that’s when all the Beast of Prey action kicks off.