Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event skins: Loba, Octane, Pathfinder

Alex Garton
Apex Legends Beast of PreyRespawn Entertainment

The Beast of Prey Collection event is set to kick off in Apex Legends on September 20, so let’s take a look at all of the skins that are going to be available to obtain.

Season 14 of Apex Legends may have brought the new Legend Vantage, the reforged Kings Canyon update, and a level cap increase, but players are already preparing for the next big update.

With Respawn revealing that the Beast of Prey Collection event will be arriving on September 20, there’s only one thing on the community’s mind and that’s skins.

Alongside Loba’s Garra de Alanza fan Heirloom, players can expect a variety of Legendary weapon and character cosmetics.

So, without further ado, let’s run down all the skins we know are arriving with the Collection event for all of your favorite Legends.

All Beast of Prey Collection Event skins

Legendary Octane & Legendary Prowler

Octane Legendary Collection eventRespawn Entertainment
Octane Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Pathfinder & Legendary Havoc

Pathfinder Beast of PreyRespawn Entertainment
Pathfinder Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Lifeline & Peacekeeper

Lifeline Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.Respawn Entertainment
Lifeline Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Fuse & Alternator

Fuse Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.Respawn Entertainment
Fuse Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Horizon & Rampage

Horizon Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.Respawn Entertainment
Horizon Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Loba

Gun Run LTM Apex LegendsRespawn Entertainment
Loba Legendary skin for Beast of Prey.

Legendary Rampart & Devotion

Rampart Legendary skin Beast of PreyRespawn Entertainment
Rampart Legendary skin Beast of Prey

Legendary Flatline & Epic Vantage

Apex Legends Epic VantageRespawn Entertainment
Epic Vantage skin and Legendary Flatline for Beast of Prey.

So, there you have it, that was all of the Legend skins revealed in the Beast of Prey trailer released on September 20.

Don’t forget to set your calendar for September 20, as that’s when all the Beast of Prey action kicks off.

