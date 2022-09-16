Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event skins: Loba, Octane, Pathfinder

The Beast of Prey Collection event is set to kick off in Apex Legends on September 20, so let’s take a look at all of the skins that are going to be available to obtain.
Season 14 of Apex Legends may have brought the new Legend Vantage, the reforged Kings Canyon update, and a level cap increase, but players are already preparing for the next big update.
With Respawn revealing that the Beast of Prey Collection event will be arriving on September 20, there’s only one thing on the community’s mind and that’s skins.
Alongside Loba’s Garra de Alanza fan Heirloom, players can expect a variety of Legendary weapon and character cosmetics.
So, without further ado, let’s run down all the skins we know are arriving with the Collection event for all of your favorite Legends.
All Beast of Prey Collection Event skins
Legendary Octane & Legendary Prowler
Legendary Pathfinder & Legendary Havoc
Legendary Lifeline & Peacekeeper
Legendary Fuse & Alternator
Legendary Horizon & Rampage
Legendary Loba
Legendary Rampart & Devotion
Legendary Flatline & Epic Vantage
So, there you have it, that was all of the Legend skins revealed in the Beast of Prey trailer released on September 20.
Don’t forget to set your calendar for September 20, as that’s when all the Beast of Prey action kicks off.