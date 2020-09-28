Unusual Apex Legends Rampart bug makes Amped Cover useless

Apex Legends players have run into an unusual clipping bug with Rampart’s Amped Cover that appears to be taking

After plenty of teasers, as well as much speculation, Rampart was added to Apex Legends’ cast of characters at the start of Season 6 – bringing her Sheila minigun and Amped Cover to the battle royale.

As a result, Rampart has instantly become a fixture across games on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, with her minigun ultimate being able to completely wipe out unsuspecting players in the late game.

However, some players believe they might have found an issue with her Amped Cover tactical that is making it useless if you want to camp in certain spots.

The potential problem was pointed out by Redditor Riadraptor, who showcased a few clips from recent games where they had attempted to put the Amped Cover down.

Each time the Reddit user tried to put it down – typically in a doorway or a potential chokehold – the cover would start to deploy before exploding into thin air moments later.

Typically, when an ability can’t be used for one reason or another, you will be refunded in a way as there’s no cooldown. However, in this case, Riadraptor noted that they had to wait the full 30 seconds for the ability to cool down before they could use it properly again.

Advertisement

To some, it might seem like a bit of a menial issue – especially as it looks like the doorways could be causing a clipping problem of some kind – but for Rampart mains, it could have a major impact.

As of writing, the devs haven’t given the issue a place on their public Trello board, so it’s unknown if they’re aware of the potential problem. If they are, though, they’ll have to fix it at some point.