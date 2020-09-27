Sneaky Apex Legends hiding spot in Labs gives you easy kills

Apex Legends players have got a sneaky spot that could give you the drop on unsuspecting enemies who are rushing around Labs like headless chickens.

Just like any other battle royale, there are plenty of different ways to play Apex Legends. You can hang back with someone as Crypto and play the edge of the circle. You can get ultra-aggressive with Pathfinder, or slow it down and set up defenses as Rampart.

Each player falls into a different category but there are plenty of tricks and tips that everyone shares – be it the best way to set up a particular weapon or a killer hiding spot.

Well, when it comes to the latter, players have got a ridiculously powerful one inside the middle room of Labs, where you can get the drop on unsuspecting enemies.

It was pointed out by Reddit user OurSocialStatus, who showcased a clip from a recent game where they had ventured into the center room of Labs – only to be greeted by a number of kill-hungry enemies.

Instead of facing them head-on, the player used the open door on the right-hand side of the screen to jump up to a perch by the ceiling. This gave them the high ground advantage, while also being hidden away.

As enemies rushed into the room, OurSocialStatus was able to pick them off with ease as the foes struggled to figure out who had got the drop on them. Though, the Reddit user made it slightly easier for them when they dropped down from the ceiling.

While the spot does appear to be pretty powerful, especially in the early game as plenty of players make a mad rush for Labs, you probably will need a bit of luck on your side to get there.

If there are no enemies around, the jump to the ceiling should be pretty simple but if the timing is wrong, you could be caught out and sent right back to the main menu.