Little-known Apex Legends tip stops enemies pushing when you're downed

An Apex Legends player has shared a little known tip that can help you get a revive off while also denying enemies who are trying to chase up ziplines.

In most battle royales, you’re only really useful to your team when you’re on your feet, grabbing loot, or shooting at enemies.

Though, in Apex Legends, you can also pull your weight even after you’ve been knocked down. You can distract enemies for your teammate, block shots with your shield, give callouts – either on the mic or ping system – and block doors so enemies can’t push in.

However, you can expand on the door blocking by blocking off vertical ziplines – meaning enemies are sent right back down to the ground.

It was pointed out by Reddit user I-KIA, who showcased a clip from a recent game on World’s Edge. They were downed in one of the hanging train cars above Train Yard but immediately used it to their advantage.

As the enemies were trying to push up towards their team, they sat on the small ledge the ziplines heads up to and denied the enemies a chance to push. Each time they used the zipline, they were bumped back down to the bottom.

It might be a small, situational tip to use, but as I-KIA showed, it can annoy enemies who get greedy and just keep on pushing. Plus, it could also give your teammate a chance to revive you while the enemies keep on dropping back to the ground.

Of course, when it comes to doing it at Train Yard, you do leave yourself hanging over the small ledge so enemies could easily back off, take aim, and try to finish you from the ground instead of pushing repeatedly.

Either way, though, by keeping the tip in your back pocket, you are sure to annoy an enemy or two who think they’ve got an easy elimination.