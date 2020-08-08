Unusual Apex Legends disconnect bug is completely ruining games

Apex Legends players have found an unusual bug that is ruining matches through randomly disconnecting them from the game.

With the launch of Season 6 fast approaching, Apex fans will look to play their last games before the battle royale title receives some major changes, with a new Legend, Rampart, confirmed to be on the way.

However, a strange bug has now been found which is disconnecting players at random and ruining their chances at picking up their final wins in Season 5.

Random disconnect bug in Apex Legends

Earning the title of 'Champion' can be challenging for even the best Apex Legends players but this bug is making it nearly impossible to stay alive.

One Apex fan u/the_meme_player shared a clip of this bizarre glitch happening to them, revealing that they were instantly sent back to the lobby after taking some damage.

"[The] game randomly kicks me back to the lobby?" they added, pointing out that there did not seem to be any lag beforehand and that they could not rejoin.

The player had just used Wraith's 'Into the Void' ability when it happened but it is unknown whether or not the character's skills were the reason for the bug.

Respawn has added a new reconnect feature in Season 5, however, as your character remains in the same state as you left them, it does not help much when it happens mid-gunfight.

As of now, it is still unclear just what is causing this game-breaking bug and many fans have called for Respawn to add a fix.

The Apex Legends devs have yet to respond to this glitch but you can check out our guide to solve lag or connection errors here.