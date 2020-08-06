New Volt SMG finally coming to Apex Legends in Season 6

Apex Legends Season 6 Boosted has been revealed, and that means a lot of content is on its way - including the brand new Volt submachine gun.

Respawn caught a lot of Apex fans by surprise on August 6 by rolling out a launch trailer and details about the upcoming Season 6, which is going to be called 'Boosted.'

In addition to the new Legend, Rampart, as well as a crafting system, the devs also announced that there will be a new gun added - the Volt SMG.

"Shocking new weapon: Volt," they wrote. "Charge into battle with this energy SMG that packs a punch."

Fans of Respawn's Titanfall series will recognize the Volt as a remake of the SMG that first debuted in Titanfall 2. In that game, the gun fired high energy bolts called blue tracers, which made it extremely effective in close quarters and medium-range gunfights.

It remains to be seen what the devs decided to do with it for Apex Legends, but we do know it'll remain an energy weapon, joining the Havoc, Devotion, L-STAR, and Charge Rifle as the fifth gun in that category.

Furthermore, it'll be the first SMG released post-launch, all of the other new weapons in Apex have either been assault rifles (Havoc), LMGs (L-STAR), or sniper rifles (Charge Rifle & Sentinel).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzdGo7FBndA

The Volt has been a long time coming in Apex Legends; it was, in fact, found and leaked from the game's back-end files way back in September of 2019, along with the CAR, another SMG from Titanfall 2.

When Respawn announced that they would be making changes to energy weapons and ammo at the start of Season 4, many expected the new sub to be added then, but the devs went with the Sentinel sniper instead.

Despite numerous leaks and speculation, it didn't get added at the start of Season 5 either, because the devs opted not to release any new weapon, saying at the time, that "if we continue to add new weapons, the weapon pool will become saturated."

Now, obviously, that philosophy has changed for S6, which will be very welcome news for the player-base, many of whom have been asking for a new SMG for quite a while now.

An #ApexLegends leak includes an epic skin for the unreleased Volt SMG, which could be the new Season 5 weapon.



Do you want to see Respawn add this gun next?



ℹ️ - https://t.co/Mfnw0DLz1f



Via @The_Suum pic.twitter.com/R8Y38raG2v — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) May 6, 2020

You'll be able to try out the Volt, Rampart, and everything else that's new when Apex Legends Season 6: Boosted launches on Tuesday, August 18 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.