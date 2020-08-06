Apex Legends Season 6 Boosted trailer reveals new Legend Rampart

Respawn Entertainment have officially unveiled Apex Legends Season 6, which will be called Boosted and feature a brand new legend, weapon, crafting system, and much more.

Respawn broke from tradition and announced the details of Season 6 much earlier than they'd done for previous seasons, considering that the next one isn't kicking off until August 18.

As expected, the new Legend introduced is none other than Rampart, who is described as "an expert modder who made her name in underground fight clubs. Rampart talks big and has the ballistics to back it up."

Her partner in crime is Sheila, and if you're confused as to who that it like Mirage, it's actually the name of the gigantic weapon she's shown with, in the video. While the details of Rampart's abilities are still unknown, one or more of them will focus on that massive gun she calls a friend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzdGo7FBndA

As for what else is new in Season 6, Respawn announced that the Volt SMG from their own Titanfall series will be making its way into the battle royale as the first weapon introduced in over seven months (S5 did not have a new gun).

There's also going to be a brand new system called Crafting, which will allow players to "collect materials around the map and build something better!" As usual, there will be a new Battle Pass and Ranked Season 6 for competitive play.

Apex Legends Season 6: Boosted launches on Tuesday, August 18 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.