Top Apex Predator player banned for "aimbotting" in Apex Legends

One of the highest-ranked Apex Legends players in the Predator division has been banned from the game following claims they were using aimbot.

Apex Legends ranked play is the more competitive mode, allowing players to test their skills against others and climb the ladder in hopes of earning that elusive Predator badge.

However, there have been some issues with the playlist, as some players have been found to gain unfair advantages over their opponents, either by 'teaming', or with the help of cheats such as aimbots and wallhacks.

While most of these cheaters swiftly get banned by Respawn, there have been some that have made their way up the ladder undetected and even one of the top Predator players on PC was accused of hacking.

One Apex Legends player reached out to some of the developers, claiming that the #4 ranked PC player, "bob8511101," was blatantly cheating and called for them to be banned.

“The number 4 predator on PC and their squad is hardcore aimbotting. How the hell does apex not ban them before they climb this high?” they added.

The devs also found that the player was cheating, with Respawn producer Josh Medina revealing that he had issued a ban shortly after the clips first surfaced.

He also revealed that, after issuing punishments to other players for cheating, Respawn do not usually provide updates to each player once they report someone.

This is not the first time that some of the top-ranked Apex Legends players have been accused of cheating in Ranked play, as it was previously revealed that many of the top players had been teaming in their games to boost their MMR.

Thankfully, most of these cheaters have eventually been caught and banned.