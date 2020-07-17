Apex Legends leak reveals final LTM of Season 5

A fresh Apex Legends leak has revealed the final limited-time mode of season five and it looks to be yet another evolved LTM.

As the Apex Legends seasons have progressed, Respawn Entertainment have been dropping different limited-time does to give the battle royale a fresh twist. In the past, players have been able to play a third-person mode, Dummies Day Out, and even Déjà Loot.

In season five, we’ve had Armed and Dangerous given the evolved twist where respawn beacons are non-existent, there are no body shield tiers, and you’re limited to a selection of seven weapons that either shotguns or snipers.

Though some leaks have suggested that the Shadowfall LTM could return and even a new one in the form of ‘Campfire’ but new leaks have pointed to the return of another previous mode getting the evolved twist.

According to Reddit user novalue1998, a leaker on the ApexUncovered subreddit, the Always Be Closing LTM will be making its return as the final limited-time mode of season five, Fortune’s Favor.

As already noted, it wouldn’t be the normal Always Be Closing limited-time mode that was first available in Grand Soirée back in January of 2020 but with the evolved twist.

"The ring never stops closing. All players spawn with evolving armor," reads the about description of the limited-time mode. "Keep on the move, the ring won’t slow down and you need to rack up some damage.”

Even though the leaker has been pretty reliable before, dishing out spoilers for the end of the Broken Ghost quest, it is worth taking the info with a pinch of salt until you can drop into a game of the LTM itself.

Respawn could very well shake things up and unleash something else - just like the Campfire LTM - before season five wraps up. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.