When does Apex Legends Summer Sale begin? Start date, event skins, more

The next Apex Legends promo in Season 5, the Summer Sale, is set to arrive in Respawn’s battle royale next week. Here’s all the details you need to know about the Summer of Plunder event, including start date, new cosmetics, and more.

Respawn’s character-based battle royale has become renowned for its major promos, like the recently-finished collection event Lost Treasures. On top of these beefy season updates, Respawn also hosts cosmetic-focused store events.

New datamined leaks have confirmed Apex Legends will be getting another sale event in the tail-end of Season 5. The new Summer Sale promo, which looks set to continue the Lost Treasures theme, should go live next week.

Summer Sale now has an official name.



The "Summer of Plunder Sale". — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) July 9, 2020

According to popular data miner Shrugtal, who has stripped the code for every clue regarding the new event, the 'Summer of Plunder' should begin on Tuesday, July 21. The sale event will then run for a week, and end on Thursday, July 28.

Summer of Plunder bundles

The main focus of Apex Legends sale events is the mega-sized bundles that Respawn drop in the battle royale’s cosmetic stores. This time will be no different; there will be a handful of loot pack bundles, and rare skin sets.

Loot pack bundles

“Holy Grail Bundle” ⁠— Seven (7) Apex Legends loot packs, one (1) legendary loot pack, exclusive Caustic Grail charm.

“Lucky Cat Bundle” ⁠— Twenty-five (25) Apex Legends loot packs, exclusive Lucky Cat charm.

“Treasure Trove Bundle” ⁠— Seventy (70) Apex Legends loot packs.

On top of the loot pack sets, Respawn will be adding one new skin in a Loba-themed bundle, and a long-awaited return of Wraith’s legendary “Voidwalker” skin.

The release-year skin, which Dexerto confirmed was returning back in June, will be available for the duration of the event. There will be no recolors of Wraith’s popular cosmetic outfit, however, Shrugtal said after the leaks.

Exclusive skin bundles

“Dressed to Kill Bundle” ⁠— Exclusive rare Loba skin (Lost Treasure theme), exclusive legendary P2020 pistol skin (as seen in the Season 5 trailer).

“Voidwalker Bundle” ⁠— Returning legendary Voidwalker skin from Wraith’s Season 2 event in September, 2019.

“Phase Shift Bundle” ⁠— Returning Wraith banner frames and rare skins from Season 2 event. Exact cosmetics for this bundle have not been confirmed.

Campfire LTM

The returning and new cosmetic outfits won’t be the only focus of the new Summer Sale event either, Apex data mining has confirmed. Dexerto can confirm a new limited-time mode, which is simply titled ‘Campfire’ in the code, is also on its way.

The new LTM will add campfires around the map. These would work in a similar way to rival title Fortnite’s Cozy Campfires, which restores missing shields and health.

Campfire model for Campfire LTM pic.twitter.com/Zz5BQuC2Qz — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) July 10, 2020

“The campfires will be scattered around the map,” Shrugtal explained. “There were likely be far less healing items on the floor, similar to how it was in Armed and Dangerous. You will be forced to use these campfires to heal and replenish shields.”

The LTM will likely be hosted on the alternate Kings Canyon After Dark map. All campfires on the battlefield will be highlighted by “bright glowing” campfires. Players will also have all these new healing points marked on their HUDs.

There’s no guarantee the Campfire LTM will be coming at the same time as the Summer of Plunder promo event, but the skin bundles are definitely on their way. Wraith fans, get your wallets ready; the Voidwalker skin is finally back!