Terrible Apex Legends hacker humiliated after bamboozling themselves

After using Bangalore’s Tactical smoke, a terrible Apex Legends hacker managed to bamboozle themselves and run off the side of the map.

Improving your gunskill and mechanics in Apex Legends can take a long time, especially if you’re a new player.

While most of the community grinds out matches and puts in the hours in the Firing Range to get better, others prefer to take shortcuts and use third-party software.

Although these hacks give cheaters pinpoint aim, they don’t make them any better at Apex Legends or improve their game sense, so they’re often some of the worst players in a lobby.

Nothing outlines this better than a recent clip posted to the Apex Legends subreddit, which showcases a cheating Bangalore bamboozling themselves with their own smoke.

Cheating Bangalore gets confused and falls off the map

After being eliminated by a Bangalore using hacks in their match, Reddit user Hawkzyy decided to spectate the cheater and see their third-party software in action.

Using Bangalore’s Tactical to cloak the vision of enemies, the hacker simply fired into the fog and was landing every single bullet.

Unfortunately, this backfired after they lost their bearings in the smoke and started to panic. Instead of attempting to fight back, the Bangalore accidentally ran off the edge of the map while trying to escape.

This is a prime example of how third-party software may make your aim pinpoint accurate, but it’ll never help you improve.

While there’s no denying this post is funny, it does show hacking is still a huge problem in Apex and something Respawn needs to crackdown on.

In standard matches, a lot of players will look over an occasional cheater, but in Ranked it can cause a huge amount of frustration.

Let’s hope the devs can find a solution to the third-party software problem in the near future, especially in the top echelons of Ranked.