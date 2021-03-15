Logo
Simple Apex Legends Rampart buff would make her best crafter in the Outlands

Published: 15/Mar/2021 11:23

by Connor Bennett
Rampart in Apex Legends blowing bubble gum
Respawn/EA

An Apex Legends player has got a simple, yet genius, buff idea for Rampart that gives her more options when using Replicators in the Outlands. 

Prior to her arrival in Season 6, many Apex Legends fans had concerns about Rampart and her abilities. A mounted turret and placable walls didn’t quite fit in with the other characters.

While she was popular at one point, Rampart has slipped down the rankings and isn’t all that great of a legend to use. In fact, we’ve got her in the C tier of our tier list.

As a result, players have been coming up with ideas for ways to give her a buff moving forward, and one idea might actually be worthwhile, given it plays into her crafting backstory.

Apex Legends Rampart Buff
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart was added to the Apex Legends roster in Season 6.

The simple, but clever, idea comes from Reddit user MrIceyIce, who proposes that Rampart’s passive be tweaked so that she has more options at Replicators.

Currently, Rampart’s passive gives her bigger LMG magazines and reload times, but with this idea, she’d be able to access a separate menu on a Replicator. These options would be different than the Replicator rotations that everyone else has to abide by, and it makes sense given she’s a crafter.

Of course, it’d have to be balanced. Maybe these options are a little bit more expensive than the others, but either way, it seems to be popular with other players.

“I really like this. How about also adding reduced crafting time in general?” suggested one fan. “Oh man, this is an actually good idea. I’d use the crap out of her for this, I love turbocharged Devotion but can’t ever consistently find it,” added another.

However, as popular as it might be, Respawn have the final say on character changes. It is their game after all.

The devs have said before that they can’t use fan ideas because of plagiarism concerns, but, maybe they might want to consider something similar to this one.

