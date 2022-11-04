Secret Seer nerf removes his Recon class in Apex Legends Season 15

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Seer has been hit with a secret nerf in Apex Legends Season 15, completely removing his class Passive with no mention of the change in the Eclipse patch.

While Apex Legends Season 15 may have introduced the Broken Moon map, Catalyst, and the long-awaited gifting feature, it didn’t include any Legend balance changes.

This was a shock to a lot of players as Respawn almost always tweaks one or two characters in their major updates.

Well, although not officially changed, Seer has been hit with an unintentional nerf that’s angered a lot of Ambush Master mains.

Despite being a Legend in the Recon category, Seer is unable to use the class Passive ability anymore in Season 15.

Respawn Entertainment Seer has a 4% pick rate in Season 15.

Seer is no longer a Recon Legend in Season 15

Popular Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation has discovered that Seer was actually hit with a serious nerf in Season 15.

Despite being labeled as a Recon character, the Ambush Master can no longer scan survey beacons on any of the maps.

This is likely a bug as when approaching the beacons, Seer is still offered a prompt to scan them, but the function just doesn’t work anymore in Eclipse.

Having a Recon character in your squad is absolutely essential for positioning and knowing where the next ring is going to be, so this is a major nerf to Seer.

Although a lot of the community wanted Seer to receive a nerf in the recent patch, this is not what they had in mind.

Respawn will need to fix this issue as quickly as possible, as it may have an impact on Seer’s pick rate if it is left unresolved for a long time.