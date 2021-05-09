How to watch NRG Lulu's $100K Apex Legends Throwdown: stream, teams, dates, format - Dexerto

NRG’s LuluLuvely announced the follow-up to her Apex Legends Throwdown event with another $100K prize pool up for grabs. The event will be spread across the battle royale and the game’s new Arenas mode, so make sure to check all the info below on how to keep up with the action.

The first Lulu’s Throwdown ended with Team ImperialHal, led by the TSM Apex pro along with Apryze and Loochy, taking home a grand total of $30,500 and first place throughout both days of the competition.

But the second show match is going to have a much more varied pool of players, and new rules for people to take into consideration when making up their Apex squad. Since it’s going to spread through two different game modes, this is going to be one of the biggest prize pools to include both types of the battle royale and Arenas playlist.

Lulu’s Throwdown 2.0 stream

Lulu’s Throwdown 2.0 dates and schedule

Like the first Throwdown, The Queen of Apex is going to have teams compete through two days although an exact format has yet to be revealed.

The event will run through Thursday, May 13 to Friday, May 14 to decide the winner of the second tourney hosted by Lulu and EA.

Lulu’s Throwdown 2.0 format

There isn’t much information on the specific format yet, but Lulu outlined everything people will need to know when it comes to forming their teams.

The teams are going to be made of three players: one woman, one other content creator, and one current or former professional player. A last stipulation limits teams to having only one player on the team who has been a finalist in any official EA tournament, to ensure balance and fairness.

Lulu’s Throwdown 2.0 teams

Since the event is scheduled to go down soon, people are scrambling to put their three-player squads together. As such, we’ll update the table below with more information as it becomes available.