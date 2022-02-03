NICKMERCS thinks Caustic nerf basically “deletes” him from Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 12 is nerfing Caustic’s gas traps – an area NICKMERCS believes will delete him from the game.

Unlike the Apex Legends Season 12 Crypto buffs, Caustic has been hit with a significant nerf that will impact his gas traps. Now, whenever his gas traps are triggered, they can be destroyed by enemy players. This means Caustic mains will need to be a little more careful when placing their barrels on the map.

Quite how impactful this upcoming nerf will be remains to be seen, but it is a change that could drastically shake up his play rate. In fact, popular streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes that the new Caustic nerf will make him extremely unpopular in the game’s meta.

NICKMERCS on Apex Legends Caustic nerf

Caustic can be incredibly strong when paired with Legends that compliment his noxious gas traps. Legends like Bangalore, Bloodhound, and Wattson can certainly add even more lethality to his toxic tactical.

Unlike more reactive Legends in the game, Caustic’s overall use is incredibly situational. He often excels when locking down an area, which enables him to force enemy players into unwinnable choke points.

It’s here where the toxic defender can capitalize on the damage, slows, and visibility impairment from his traps. This obviously makes him particularly dangerous in areas with minimal space and defensive strong points.

However, the Season 12 update is changing the way gas traps function, making them completely destructible, even when they have been triggered. “That’s not a nerf, that’s a delete,” laughed Nick.

“They just deleted the character, man. Nobody can use the stinky man now more. That’s it, man, it’s over. That’s Ctrl+Alt, 100%. Poor Caustic.” Whether this Season 12 nerf will drastically change Caustic’s win and play rate remains to be seen, but for now, Nick is adamant that this Legend’s time is up.