Next Apex Legends map potentially teased in Season 5 trailer

Respawn Entertainment might be taking Apex Legends players to a brand new map real soon, based on some potential teasers spotted in the Season 5 launch trailer.

There has been no official confirmation of a new map being included in the battle royale title's next major update just yet. Although, even if the landscape of the Apex Games doesn't change in S5, this could be an indication about the next destination for legends.

In the past, there has been speculation about whether or not a new planet might be explored in the coming months, and now some fans now think they have been given their biggest clue yet about those ideas coming to fruition.

After EA revealed the game's latest trailer on May 5, eagle-eyed players spotted something very interesting about one particular frame of the video. There has been a mention of another known planet in the series' solar system, and that planet is the homeworld of Octane – Psamathe.

It might actually be a familiar name for veteran players. Back in Season 3, some were left thinking the same thing as they are now, after Respawn revealed a blog post mentioning Psamathe. The specific phrase said: "Images of the disaster (in Kings Canyon) have been splashed across holoscreens from Solace to Psamathe."

We now know that World's Edge was to be the new map on that occasion, but based on some screen grabs of the latest trailer, things might be different next time.

Respawn teasing a new Apex Legends map?

As seen in the post above, from user PoetryBonesGabby, the island of Psamathe has been mentioned once again. The text mentions a production facility that's based there and for all we know so far, we might soon get a chance to see it.

If you can't make out what the text says there, you can check it out in the full trailer (timestamped at 1:01), or check out the closeup below.

While showing off Loba, the trailer featured a short scene where she fires at a face behind glass. In one shot, we can see that the text: "Psamathe production facility 819 powered up. Standing by to retrieve. Transfer complete."

As noted, Respawn are yet to confirm the arrival of a new map for Apex Legends Season 5, which kicks off on May 12. So, it's possible this is little more than a simple nod to another planet in the Titanfall universe, for no particular reason.

However, this could be the first teaser for the next map added to the battle royale title – either soon, or in the future. Only time will tell.