5 things we learned from Apex Legends Season 5 launch trailer

The launch trailer for the highly-anticipated Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favor was released on May 5, and a closer look at the details revealed more about what lays in store.

There is no better time in Apex Legends than the start of a new season, and with Season 5 set to kick off on May 12, Respawn Entertainment have released the launch trailer for Fortune's Favor.

The cinematic is incredible as always, and even though the devs didn't explicitly announce anything in it, there are definitely some sequences that serve as major hints for the upcoming chapter. Here are five things we learned from the trailer that may have been missed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwp429eqER4

Advertisement

Loba's abilities

As everyone knows by now, Loba will be the newest Legend introduced come Season 5 - but as far as her abilities go, Respawn have remained largely mum, so far.

This latest trailer gave fans their first glimpse at her kit, including the little disk she throws around that allows her to teleport, as well as when she stole a weapon from one of the robots.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 5 launch trailer

Those seem to line up with what has been leaked regarding her set of abilities, which means there's a very good chance this is what her kit will be once Fortune's Favor releases.

Burglar’s Best Friend – Throw a disc and teleport to that location.

Supply for Demand – Hold to choose a type of loot. Reveal that type of loot in the area around you through walls.

Eye for Quality – Loba can see through nearby walls for loot.

Black Market Boutique – Place a device that can steal all nearby loot.

Advertisement

New Heirloom teaser

Heirlooms are the rarest kinds of cosmetic items in Apex Legends, and it appears we may have gotten a teaser for another one. Around the midway point of the trailer, Loba can be seen using a long silver staff with a figurine of a wolf's head at the end of it.

While she clearly uses it as part of her ability to steal others' loot (when she steals a robot's gun), there's reason to believe it could be her Heirloom, as well.

Much like other Heirlooms, the staff is very personalized (Loba means wolf in Portuguese), and she uses it as a melee weapon when knocking down the attacking bots.

Advertisement

Skull Town destroyed

Skull Town is one of the most popular and prominent points of interest on Kings Canyon, but there's now reason to believe that it might not even exist in the Season 5 version of the map.

At the end of the trailer, after Loba escapes from the exploding facility, a massive skull can be seen falling through a giant hole in the ground - an obvious hint that either the location is going to undergo some huge changes, or it'll be gone, altogether.

Underground facility

The previous Loba teaser gave a short glimpse at a never-before-seen area in Apex Legends, which turned out to be the hidden underground Hammond Robotics facility that she sneaks into at the start of the trailer.

Filled with dozens of cyborgs similar to Revenant, this location is as ominous as any on the map, and the role it will play come Season 5 remains to be seen. Could we see Hammond Robotics unleash their army of deadly androids at some point?

Respawn have also made it clear in their teasers that there will be a new location added, and considering where this facility was placed in the video, it's definitely a candidate to replace Skull Town if it does indeed get destroyed.

New shield ability

At the start of the trailer we see a defeated Pathfinder about to get blown to bits by Mirage, but a blue shield comes out of nowhere to save the Forward Scout. Could this be a teaser for a new ability?

It's highly unlikely that Respawn would give Pathfinder a shield, considering how powerful the robot already is in the game, but there's another Legend who could be sporting it come Season 5 - Lifeline.

Most Apex players agree that Lifeline is in dire need of a buff, and this shield could be just that - an expansion to her Combat Medic Passive ability so that she generates a whole dome whenever she's reviving a teammate. Not only would that make reviving others a lot easier, but any health-related action done within the dome, such as consuming Med Kits or Shield Cells, would also be sped up.

That said, we'd need more information before considering this a done deal, especially since there's always the chance that the shield could just be Gibraltar's.

Apex Legends Season 5: Fortune's Favor is set to go live on Tuesday, May 12, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was delayed by a week from its original May 5 release date in order to accommodate the Battle Armor Event and for players to have more time wrapping up last-minute Season 4 business.