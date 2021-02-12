 Insane Apex Legends exploit removes speed penalty while healing - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Insane Apex Legends exploit removes speed penalty while healing

Published: 12/Feb/2021 18:56

by Michael Gwilliam
Apex Legends speed dev
Respawn

An Apex Legends player is warning Respawn after discovering an incredibly powerful bug that lets anyone who exploits it move quickly around the battlefield.

The exploit, discovered by Redditor Dirty_Skirty, completely removes the movement penalty while healing. This is huge, as it can give some players a ridiculous advantage – something that could completely break the competitive integrity of the game.

Luckily, the user is doing his best to keep the bug a secret, at least in how it’s performed. He is, however, seeking to speak with Respawn privately.

In a video posted to the site, Dirty_Skirty explained that he’d prefer to hand over this discovery, which he believes was added with the Season 8 update, to Respawn instead of posting a how-to.

Fuse in Apex
Respawn Entertainment
Players don’t know how the exploit works… yet.

This is actually a bit of a gamble as he is basically letting everyone know there is a big bug in the game that could be discovered before Respawn reaches out. The catch is that if people start using the exploit, chances are the developers would act faster.

“Once Respawn has reached out, I’ll privately share with them how to activate this glitch,” he explained.

According to Dirty_Skirty, this is the biggest cheat bug he’s found yet. “This one is different,” he revealed. “There’s nothing fun, intriguing, or beautiful about this glitch. It’s purely a competitive advantage that will be abused.”

Game-Breaking Bug, Help me reach Respawn from apexlegends

In the past, the user and his team of glitch finders had found some fun bugs that allow players to get under maps or other cool things, but this one just isn’t that great. It’s abusive.

This all said, while the user doesn’t want to reveal how the exploit is performed, in the event he can’t reach Respawn, he is willing to show how to do it. That’s really a last-ditch option though, as he pleaded with other fans to let him reach the devs.

“Please help me reach the dev team so I can protect you from other cheaters,” he said to conclude his video.

Hopefully, the devs end up reaching out soon so this exploit can be patched out and players won’t have to worry about abusive mechanics ruining their games.

Apex Legends

How to use the Wingman in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & DPS

Published: 12/Feb/2021 12:58 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 16:58

by David Purcell
Wingman
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

There is an incredible selection of weapons to use in Apex Legends, but one of the most satisfying is the Wingman. The question is, how can you master it?

Despite its small size, the Wingman is capable of delivering some truly dizzying damage numbers. However, unlike the game’s fully automatic weapons, the Wingman requires a little more precision when placing those all-important head and bodyshots.

This punchy pistol also has a decent amount of recoil as well, which does make it a little more difficult to control. While a lot of players will often gravitate towards other Heavy ammo weapons like the Spitfire and 30-30 Repeater, the Wingman does offer eagle-eyed players a lot of kill potential.

Apex Legends Wingman damage stats

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment
The Wingman packs a mighty punch provided you have a steady aim.

While the Wingman might be classified as a revolver, it does offer some ludicrous damage per shot. This is particularly true when you manage to land those 2x headshot multipliers. Of course, landing headshots can be rather tricky when your foe is constantly moving around, so it’s often best to go for cranium kills when your target is more sedentary.

The full damage breakdown for the Wingman can be found below.

 Damage
Head90 (2.0x)
Body45
Legs41
Body DPS117

Wingman Mag attachments

The Wingman’s magazine size is relatively small and even with a purple/gold Mag, you still only have eight rounds to play with. Of course, this shouldn’t matter too if you focus on landing headshots. However, if you don’t have the accuracy to confirm head or body shots, then it’s best to simply switch to another gun entirely.

If you plan on unleashing as much damage as possible without having to reload every second, then you’ll want to try finding a purple Mag attachment. Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.

  • Stock: 5
  • White Mag: 6
  • Blue Mag: 7
  • Purple/Gold Mag: 8

Wingman optic attachments

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the Wingman:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Learn the Wingman’s recoil pattern 

Respawn Entertainment
Respawn Entertainment
Mastering the Wingman’s recoil pattern should be the first thing you do.

As we mentioned earlier, this revolver pistol certainly packs a punch where recoil is concerned. Anybody that’s given it a try knows that it moves around a lot, but there are ways of controlling it.

When fired, the Wingman will bounce upwards and to the right side. This means that your first shot will be accurate, but those following that initial bullet are going to stray away from the target.

So, to control this you’re going to have to move your mouse or joystick downwards in order to counteract the Wingman’s recoil. While this can be tricky at first, practice certainly makes perfect with this technique.

Aim movement with Wingman

Apex Legends screengrab
Respawn Entertainment
Expect to see more victory screen if you put in the time to learning the Wingman.

Quite often you will see gunfights that are frantic. Both players jumping around, moving side to side and those can be tricky situations if you get caught up in the speed of it all.

However, sometimes standing firm and making small flicks to the side can allow you to land accurate shots in this type of scenario. This can also be particularly useful when you’re looking to shoot an enemy that’s moving around at long or medium range.

In close-quarter firefights, it’s often easier to hip fire with Wingman as the target range is quite condensed, making it easier than some weapons to hit your opponent up close.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Wingman. If you follow these Wingman tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.