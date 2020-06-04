Incredible Apex Legends x Star Wars skin idea is a perfect crossover

A creative Apex Legends player has brought the Apex Games to a galaxy far, far away with this incredible Revenant skin concept.

Apex Legends and Star Wars already have a working relationship, with Pathfinder getting his very own BD-1-inspired “BP-1” skin at the end of 2019, following developer Respawn Entertainment’s release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Despite this, fans think there is scope for a lot more collaboration between Apex Legends and the Star Wars universe, and that’s exactly what we see here.

Advertisement

While little more has been done to combine the two worlds, that doesn’t mean it’s not possible, and it would be amazing to see Star Wars characters – or more Legends inspired by Star Wars – added to the game.

For now, though, this Revenant skin concept looks like it could be the perfect new addition for fans of both franchises.

Advertisement

Created by Wolfdawgartcorner, this concept brings Kaleesh warlord General Grievous into the World’s Edge, and it looks brilliantly fitting on the Synthetic Nightmare, Revenant.

The two already bare some similarities, with slender, robotic builds, so it makes sense for this skin to exist.

General Grievous’ cape on Revenant looks great, especially combined with the white and grey colorings, but it still manages to look firmly like Revenant, which would keep the character’s mains happy as they still feel distinctly familiar.

Advertisement

While Grievous looks a perfect fit when it comes to potential Revenant skin concepts, it definitely makes us question what else we would be interested in seeing. Gibraltar with Mace Windu’s signature purple? Loba with a fresh Princess Leia design?

The possibilities are endless, but for now, it doesn’t seem that Apex plans on doing any more Star Wars crossovers in the near future.