ImperialHal & Snip3down blast RamBeau over “bullsh*t” Apex Legends retirement

On the Apex After Hours podcast hosted by Jon ‘Falloutt’ Kefaloukos, Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona and Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen discussed Beau ‘RamBeau’ Sheidy’s retirement and quick return to competitive Apex Legends.

RamBeau retired from competitive Apex Legends on March 28 by releasing a statement via Twitter. He stepped down from the Sentinels roster but came back to competitive play less than a month later as DarkZero Esports approached him and gave him a spot on their top-ranked roster.

ImperialHal already gave his take on the move and reiterated his thoughts on the move on the Apex After Hours podcast.

“You have personal stuff going on obviously but there’s some bullsh*t there,” ImperialHal said about RamBeau’s retirement statement. “I love RamBeau, I think he’s a great guy… But I lost a little bit of respect for him after that to be honest because that’s not how you treat your teammates.”

Rambeau’s return to competitive Apex Legends sparks controversy

Snip3down also gave his opinion on the matter, saying that RamBeau’s actions after announcing his retirement do not match up with his actions.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me that you tweet out a retirement, then have a 16-hour stream the next day. There is something else going on behind the scenes. Maybe he wasn’t happy with his team. Maybe he wasn’t happy with whatever was happening on Sentinels,” Snip3down said.

The FaZe Clan player also pointed out how the former Sentinels player was also playing in tournaments outside of the Apex Legends Global Series during his entire retirement.

XSET’s Brandon ‘oh Nocturnal’ Singer was the only guest on the show who seemed to have a positive take on the situation, saying that DarkZero’s offer was one that no player would pass on.

RamBeau made his debut for DarkZero on April 16. The team finished the day matches in third place with 57 points.