How to get more Apex Legends crafting materials using Lifeline

Lifeline mains can actually share the love when it comes to unearthing additional crafting materials by simply letting a teammate open her extended supply bins first.

When the addition of crafting was teased prior to the start of Season 6, some Apex Legends players worried that the game would follow in the footsteps of Fortnite.

That, of course, hasn’t been the case – you won’t drop into World’s Edge or Kings Canyon and see someone cranking out 1x1 towers. Instead, the crafting is just an additional way to score loot.

You open up supply bins and drain resources from the tanks that surround Replicators before using the big orange machines to get a new weapon, a hop-up, or even a new piece of armor. Though, if you’re playing as Lifeline, you have a great chance to share the love and help your team rack up even more crafting materials.

How to get additional crafting materials with Lifeline

According to Redditor ToxicBooster, when it comes to Lifeline’s extended supply bins, the key thing to do is to let one of your teammates open the main compartment first.

This will give them the usual five crafting materials, but then Lifeline still has the chance to open the secondary compartment. When she does, she will also receive five crafting materials.

This means that instead of just getting five from either Lifeline or a teammate opening the extended supply bin, there are actually ten to go around provided that you open them in the right order.

Now, you can’t exactly drop crafting materials from your inventory and give them to a teammate, but it always helps to have a decent amount going spare.

By having a handful fo spare points, you can simply craft something your teammate needs and then later in the game, they can return the favor. It’s a win-win for all, as long as you remember to not just rush in and open the supply bins in a blind panic.