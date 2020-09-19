Respawn punish Apex Legends cheaters for using multiple exploits

Apex Legends developers, Respawn Entertainment, have rolled out some punishments for players who exploited two major bugs with the battle royale – including one that handed out free wins.

While the majority of Apex Legends players drop into Kings Canyon and World’s Edge looking to get wins legitimately, there are plenty of others who will use underhanded tricks to give themselves a leg up.

Advertisement

This might include being able to abuse an Ultimate ability over and over again, or finding a spot in the last circle where they can’t die and ultimately end up with free wins.

Respawn have been trying to root out these issues through a handful of updates, but, they’ve also upped their games and start to hand pretty severe punishments to a large number of players.

Advertisement

Week-long bans for under the map & Apex Legends RP exploits

On September 18, plenty of players were greeted with a message that informed them that they had been suspended from playing the battle royale for at least 10,000 minutes – which is a week.

Read More: Apex Legends dev explains why they buffed the Spitfire for Season 6

Many took to social media to claim that it was a bug and that they’d done nothing wrong but Conor Ford, a member of Respawn’s security team who deals with cheaters, confirmed that it was a punishment for using a handful of exploits.

“To those who exploited going under the map for easy wins and PS4 players who exploited an issue to rejoin ranked matches after dying to get higher placement and free RP, justice was served today. GGs,” he tweeted from the RSPN_Hideouts account.

Advertisement

To those who exploited going under the map for easy wins and PS4 players who exploited an issue to rejoin ranked matches after dying to get higher placement and free RP, justice was served today. GGs. 🔨 — Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) September 18, 2020

Some players might argue that they only used the exploit once, or even by mistake, and that Respawn’s punishment is a tad harsh, but even using it once ruins the experience for others.

Read More: Apex Legends ability idea would make Rampart the ultimate camper

Given that the devs seemingly didn’t roll out a mass ban wave, just a suspension wave, they do still have that ace to play should anyone else start finding similar exploits through the remainder of Season 6.