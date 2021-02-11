Logo
How to get Apex Legends Mayhem Pack with exclusive Fuse skin

Published: 11/Feb/2021 11:09

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Mayhem pack wide
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

To celebrate the launch of Fuse in Apex Legends Season 8, you can pick up the new Mayhem Pack, complete with an exclusive Fuse skin, the ‘Ringmaster.’ Here’s how to get the pack on consoles and PC.

Each new season, Respawn will release a starter pack of sorts for the new Legend, which offers a skin and some Apex Coins at a discounted rate.

Last season, you could pick up the Ascension pack, which came with the exclusive Flux Capacity skin for Horizon, the new Season 7 Legend. Now, it’s all about the new Legend, Fuse.

Season 8 follows the tradition with the Mayhem pack. Here’s a rundown of what’s included and how to get it.

Mayhem Pack: Price and Release date

The Mayhem pack is available from Thursday, February 11, and will set you back $4.99. It includes:

  • Fuse “Ringmaster” Skin (Rare)
  • 600 Apex Coins
Apex Legends Mayhem Pack
Respawn Entertainment
The Mayhem Pack includes this Fuse skin and 600 coins.

How to get Mayhem Pack

The pack is available for players on all platforms, through the digital stores. So, follow these steps depending on your system of choice.

  1. Log onto your system’s digital storefront
  2. Navigate to Apex Legends > add ons, or simply search for Apex Legends Mayhem Pack
  3. Purchase the pack and download it
  4. It will be available in your inventory next time you load up Apex Legends

The pack will be available from 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT on Thursday, February 11. You can see full details of the pack on Microsoft’s store now.

These packs do have a shelf life too – for example, you can no longer purchase the packs from previous seasons. That means that these skins could become rare in the future, as they’ll only be available for this limited time.

Apex Legends 1.58 update fixes broken Bloodhound tactical: Patch notes

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:37 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 20:09

by Alan Bernal
Hunter’s Moon bloodhound apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn have released a new hotfix in Apex Legends that has addressed an issue with Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather tactical ability along with errors relating to Explosive Holds, among others.

Apex Legends has been bustling since the Season 8: Mayhem update added a new look to the beloved Kings Canyon map, along with new Legends, Fuse. But since the patch, Respawn’s studio has been keeping an eye on their game for any problems that may arise.

One such problem was a problem with Bloodhound, whose scan ability wasn’t picking up the targets that it was meant to, and it’s been causing problems for players for a while now.

Bloodhound scan fix

bloodhound apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn targeted the bug with Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather tactical in the new patch.

The scan has been messing up a lot of Bloodhound players that are relying on its intel. From casual to ALGS games, the Eye of the Allfather tactical bug has been cropping up at the worst time for teams.

Evidently, if two different Bloodhounds used their scan, the players that one Eye of the Allfather registered would go undetected by any other one. Obviously, this would present a problem for games that have teams more tightly fitted in a fight, which has been happening in-game.

Hopefully, however, this new patch has straightened out this problem to give the Recon Legend some much-needed help in the Apex Games.

Explosive holds on Kings Canyon

apex legends season 8 explosive holds
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn addressed problems with Apex’s explosive holds on Kings Canyon.

The high loot holds have been causing people some problems in Apex Legends. While people have slowly learned that you don’t need to run from the blast when opening the hold, you can, however, get a little stuck on the doorstep.

There have been clips of people struggling with the explosive holds in more than a few ways, and the devs are looking to step in to resolve the issues. It’s unclear what exactly they fixed, but players and developers alike will keep a close eye for any recurring problems in the game.

Apex Legends February 10 update patch notes

  • Players not being scanned by Bloodhound’s tactical if already scanned by a different Bloodhound’s tactical
  • Errors related to explosive holds on Kings Canyon
  • Various stability fixes
  • Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled