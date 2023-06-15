HisWattson says Pathfinder feels “horrible” in Apex Legends as he releases tier list

After releasing his Solo Queue Tier List, HisWattson said Pathfinder feels “horrible” to play when you’re going in alone.

With 24 Legends in Apex Legends as of Season 17, there’s plenty of variety among the expansive roster. From abilities to different hitboxes, there are a bunch of factors that make a character worth playing over another.

In Season 17, characters like Pathfinder, Octane, and Wraith have proven to be the most popular Legends thanks to their abilities and performance in the game’s ever-changing meta.

However, pro Apex Legends player Jacob ‘HisWattson‘ McMillin has said he thinks Pathfinder feels “horrible” to play when solo queueing thanks to one very big factor.

HisWattson thinks Pathfinder is not great for solo play

On June 11, 2023, HisWattson tweeted out his own Solo Queue Tier List in Apex Legends. Among the top spots were Loba, Horizon, Bangalore, Octane, and Wraith.

While Pathfinder wasn’t far behind at the top of B-Tier, the pro player made it clear that characters with large hitboxes are “just a massive L.”

He went on to explain: “If your hitbox is 2x bigger than someone else you have to average 2x more value from your abilities which just doesn’t really happen.” Naturally, if a Legends’ hitbox is bigger than average, that means it’s innately easier for an enemy to land shots on that Legend.

As such, Legends like Pathfinder, Vantage, and Gibby have an innate disadvantage compared to characters like Wraith, for example.

However, the pro player also said that “Characters with low mobility are also pretty useless,” which likely bumped Pathfinder up plenty of spots on the list.

TSM Raven contested HisWattson’s claim that Vantage’s placement on the list, and noted her mobility and “hitscan sniper” help her in solo queue matches.

The FURIA player countered and said, “I mean maybe if you play super passive but sometimes you gotta be a gigachad and the big hitbox just feels awful… Pathfinder and Vantage just feel absolutely horrible for me.”

While performance always comes down to pure skill at the end of the day, it’s certainly true that a Legends’ unique characteristics factor into matches as well.