Banned Apex Predator responds to cheating allegations from HisWattson

Former top-ranked Apex Predator Facilitatur has responded to cheating allegations from HisWattson that preceded him being banned from Apex Legends as he’s now bid farewell to the battle royale.

The conversation around the top tier of Apex Legends’ ranked mode has been a hot one for a few years. Initially, Apex fans were annoyed that the system allowed players to reach the top rank within a few days and then sit there for the whole season without any decay or change.

While that is still somewhat of an issue, cheaters are also represent big headache. Plenty have, in the past, gone unpunished as they’ve risen up the ranks and ruined the Ranked experience for many.

Two years ago, Facilitatur and his duo Invulnerable rose up the ranks before being caught out for using cheats. Fast forward to now and Facilitatur has returned, once again reaching the mountain top of being the top-ranked Predator player.

Facilitatur bids farewell to Apex Legends after ban

However, Facilitatur was called out by HisWattson for a suspect clip where, as he looked to clean up a team, he seemed to snap onto an enemy behind a wall. As he left the room, there was, indeed, an enemy coming from behind the wall, but Facilitatur was seen off by the trio anyway.

He has since been banned but just prior to that, he addressed HisWattson’s clip, claiming it was a moment of panic. “I open the door, I hear him moving next to me, I fucking panic shoot the gun – I have a smart trigger controller so it’s a click – I don’t have to click it hard, I tap it and it shoots,” he said.

“So I shoot and the Loba comes around the corner, shoots at me, and then the guy thats on the knockdown is on the left side of me and fries me, he fucking fries me, destroys me. That’s what it was.”

Facilitatur has since said his farewells to Apex as it appears he won’t be trying to make a return this time around.

Plenty of Apex players have urged him to maybe find another game to grind on, but without using cheats this time around.

Though, who knows what’ll happen.