Gibraltar is completely breaking Valkyrie's ultimate in Apex Legends - Dexerto

While the new legend within Apex Legends has been a joy to play with. A fellow legend has been ruining her ultimate ability apparently due to his impressive size and weight.

Season 9 of Apex Legends is well underway now, and players worldwide have been getting a chance to try out the newest legend, Valkyrie. She has an impressive kit that enables her to maneuver within the sky to reign down fire on her enemies.

But, no game is ever perfect, and a new pesky bug has surfaced within Apex Legends that has hindered the effect of Valkyrie’s Skyward Dive ultimate when trying to lift a friendly Gibraltar into the sky. While it does stop the legend from using her ultimate to it’s full potential, the clips are still pretty funny.

Too heavy for liftoff

For those who don’t know, Valkyrie’s ultimate ability allows her to lift off into the sky to quickly get to a destination. An added bonus to this ultimate is that her two teammates can grab onto her and also propel onwards with his. This ultimate has been fantastic for getting out of sticky scenarios or getting to a better advantage point for the oncoming circle.

But, a new Reddit post has prompted a new issue within Apex Legends, and it is centered around Gibraltar and how he is unable to join Valkyrie when she uses her ultimate. Instead, the large character goes into the ground and causes the game to bug out.

Reddit user “Roku-_-” posted a clip of their experience with this annoying bug. As soon as they latch on to Valk, Gibby falls through the floor of the map and then gets banished to the shadow realm.

This new bug has caused quite a bit of mayhem within the game, as team compositions with Valkyrie and Gibraltar are seemingly unplayable at the moment. But, the post itself has warranted some hilarious comments.

As one user notes that “Gibby needs a diet”, which is pretty ironic considering he is the largest legend in the game by quite a notable margin. However, no matter the size of Gibraltar’s hitbox the fact an ultimate meant to help actually murders him, is an issue that probably wasn’t meant to be a feature.

We will have to wait and see if Respawn intends on resolving this new bug, but they should hopefully get to it sometime in the near future. It would be a shame if we couldn’t play the Valkyrie/Gibraltar combo of legends within the game, as it has plenty of potential.