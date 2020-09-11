Bizzare Apex Legends Replicator bug traps players into certain death

Apex Legends players have uncovered an unusual bug that traps them into the Replicator and can lead to their death if the circle is closing in.

Prior to the start of Apex Legends Season 6, Respawn revealed that they would be introducing a crafting system to the battle royale. While this worried some players, it hasn’t quite gone the way of Fortnite and building cover for yourself.

Instead, players collect crafting materials and then use the Replicators dotted around the map to craft a weapon, some ammo, a health kit, or even a hop-up if they need it.

As the season has gone on, crafting has proven to be a popular addition to the game, but it appears as if some players have also found problems with the Replicators that is trapping them and leading to death.

Apex Legends player STRADD838 posted a clip of themselves from a recent game where they were unable to escape the clutches of the replicator as the circle was closing in.

The Redditor was sat looking at the screen as if the Replicator was loading up to show them their crafting options but they unable to do anything. As a result, because they couldn’t leave, the circle closed in on them and ticked away at their health.

Given that they had nowhere to go – unless they wanted to quit the game – STRADD838 was left to be eliminated from the game thanks to the unusual bug. Though, to add insult to injury, they also lost a handful of ranking points in the process.

Given that it can be pretty game-breaking, Respawn might have to get this problem sorted out before it has the chance to become more widespread.

The devs did, finally, address the problems surrounding the Knockdown Shields and Wraith’s portal so they are on top of things. We’ll just have to keep on the Replicator problem.