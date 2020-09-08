Holo-spray exploit makes Octane's stim even faster in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have uncovered an exploit with Octane’s Stim ability and his Holo Spray that seemingly allows the daredevil to get an even bigger speed boost than normal.

Even though Apex Legends Season 6 has brought Rampart, countless map changes, cosmetics, and changes to the loot pool, it has also brought a few problems along with it as well.

Advertisement

While players have been quick to find exploits with using Rampart’s turret, there are also bugged skins, and audio issues that are running rampant during matches.

However, fans have also uncovered a new exploit that allows Octane to get an even greater speed boost than normal while using his Stim ability.

Advertisement

While the high-speed daredevil already gets a decent boost while his Stim is activated, players have found that if they time a Holo Spray at the right time, Octane’s speed boost appears to be even greater than normal.

As Reddit user Benavas explains, by timing the ability and holo spray together just as Octane’s previous Stim is just about to run out, they can carry on running for a little bit longer – chaining Stims together to run across the map.

Obviously, it can be pretty difficult to time right but getting the timing spot on means that Octane would become a pretty elusive target if the player is able to chain one after another. Though, if he is down pretty low on health, you could take him down with a pinpoint shot.

Advertisement

Given that it could present a pretty big problem for players who fighting against Octane, Respawn might just have to patch this in the coming weeks.

Read More: Apex Legends insider hints Wattson heirloom finally on its way

As of writing, the devs have confirmed that they’re working on fixing the “useless” knockdown shields, but this problem hasn’t been added to the list, so we’ll just have to wait and see what they do in regards to it.