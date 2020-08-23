Best ways to find crafting materials in Apex Legends Season 6

Crafting is now a major big part of Apex Legends in Season 6, but you need Materials to access important Replicator machines. So, here’s where you’re best off looking for the precious resource.

With the start of Apex Legends Season 6, Respawn finally introduced Rampart as a new character, added the Volt SMG to the loot pool, and even gave the game a shakeup with Crafting.

The crafting doesn’t go to the Fortnite level of being able to build structures that provide cover. Instead, it’s more about getting new items during games. Through crafting you can grab yourself a new weapon, an upgrade to your armor, or even a mobile respawn beacon.

However, to craft these items from the big orange Replicator machines, you need Crafting Materials. But, where are you best looking for these materials? Well, all over the map actually.

Loot Bins – 5 materials each

That’s right, materials aren’t just found at hotspots where you also find the best bits of Apex Legends loot, they’re just scattered all over the map.

The most consistent place to find them is from loot bins. As soon as you open a bin, you’ll get a number of materials added to your current total. This comes out at five materials per opened loot bin, so, you’ll have to open a lot to get some of the better bits of craftable loot.

Extractors – 25 materials each

If you want to quickly rack up materials, though, you’re better off heading towards the Replicators that are highlighted while diving into a game.

Advertisement

Extractors, or Material Stations as some might call them, that have 25 materials inside will randomly spawn around a select few of these. You don’t need to do anything crazy to get the materials from them either. Simply walk up to one, hit your interact button, and wait a few seconds.

Sadly, you cannot loot crafting materials from an eliminated enemy’s death box. So, don’t get any ideas about racking up kill records on your path to getting a whole host of materials.

Just make sure that when you have collected a few materials that you use them to get yourself something nice. It could be the difference between winning and losing at the end of the day.