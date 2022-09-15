Big Crypto rework idea would finally make him popular in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends player has completely redesigned Crypto’s abilities and proposed changes that may finally help bring the hacker into the meta.

Arriving all the way back in Season 3 of Apex Legends, Crypto has never managed to gain a foothold in the meta.

While Respawn attempted to improve his overall power with significant buffs in Season 12, many of the community felt the changes didn’t go far enough.

This is reflected in his extremely low pick rate of just 1.3% in Season 14, putting him at the very bottom of the roster in terms of popularity.

Well, instead of waiting for Respawn to solve the issue, one Apex player has decided to rework Crypto’s entire kit themselves, and it’s getting a lot of praise from the community.

Respawn Entertainment Crypto has the lowest pick rate in Season 14.

Crypto rework concept completely transforms his abilities

Reddit user AstronomerSenior4236 has outlined a “definitive” Crypto rework on the Apex Legends subreddit, making changes to every single one of the Surveillance Expert’s abilities.

Beginning with an entirely new Passive, Proximity Firewall allows Crypto to detect the number of squads in a 200m radius while aiming down sights unarmed. This would give the hacker an extra level of awareness and ensure his squad isn’t caught off-guard by a set of foes laying in wait.

For the Tactical, AstronomerSenior4236 has added the original Neurolink Passive that marks enemies 30m away from your position to the drone as default and made it so the drone can pick materials for his team.

Finally, Crypto has the option to activate his EMP on himself if his drone is destroyed or not deployed. This gives the Surveillance Expert a boost in close-range skirmishes but comes at the cost of being hit by your own Ultimate.

As showcased above, a lot of effort has gone into creating this concept, with AstronomerSenior4236 even listing down the pros & cons for each change.

Without a doubt, this rework would boost Crypto’s power and popularity, something the community has been wanting for a long time.

Let’s hope this concept gets the attention of Respawn and potentially spurs them to make significant improvements to the Surveillance Expert’s kit in the near future.