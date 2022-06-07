Apex Legends update June 7 patch notes: Ranked Rewards fix, Armories exploit

Respawn have pushed out a few hotfixes in the Apex Legends June 7 update that comes with brief patch notes addressing the Armories clipping exploit while also issuing the correct Ranked Rewards for players.

In the aftermath of the Ranked Reloaded overhaul, Respawn Entertainment have been at work to patch out all of the biggest issues that have been cropping up since the last update.

Though the June 7 update omits any major balance updates, there’s still plenty of pertinent gameplay bugs and exploits that need amending. It’s for that reason that the studio released both a client and server patch for errors pertaining to the new Armories and Newcastle’s ultimate.

Players shouldn’t experience any downtime, and you can get a complete look at the Apex Legends June 7 patch update below, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends June 7 update patch notes