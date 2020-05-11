Shroud reveals why Season 5 makes him want to return to Apex Legends

Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek has revealed why he's excited to get his hands on Apex Legends Season 5 and its multiple new features.

One of the major strengths of the former CS:GO pro that sets him apart from a host of streamers is a versatility and ability to dominate multiple titles at once. Despite not being a professional player in any game since Counter-Strike, he has demonstrated an unprecedented adeptness at multiple titles, including Respawn's Apex Legends.

Following its release back in early 2019, shroud spent a lot of time playing the Titanfall-inspired battle royale. He has not spent too much time with it recently but, going off his comments in response to Loba's official gameplay trailer, he'll be back playing it soon.

Advertisement

In a recent Mixer stream, Shroud seemed intrigued by the game's new Quests and Treasure Packs, as well as responding positively to the new Ultimate-charging feature. In the trailer, Gibraltar can be seen earning his 'Defensive Bombardment', a change shroud appeared to enjoy.

Read More: Octane buff would be perfect for Apex Legends Season 5

"Damn, he got his ultimate from that? That's cool," he exclaimed. In response to Loba's finisher, the Mixer streamer said: "That's a cool finisher. That was cool. It actually looks kinda dope, not gonna lie. That actually looks kinda dope. It's in 4 days? I think I'll play it."

Topic starts at 0:40 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=by0kvTP6UuM

Advertisement

While most of shroud's recent streaming has been on Valorant, it sound like he'll be making a return to World's Edge.

Read More: Apex Legends player designs ideal new ranked rewards system

"Is this Skulltown?" he asked, curious about the map changes teased in the Season 5 trailers. "It's weird looking at it from this angle... this actually looks pretty cool. You have this thing right here that gives your ult. This is an ult charge thing - that's pretty cool."

Season 5's launch has been geared around shaking up Apex's established formula and introducing new features for players to dive into. Shroud appears to be excited by a number of the new changes, namely Loba and the new Ultimate-charging devices, indicating we'll see him back on Apex when Season 5 drops on May 12. How long he remains on the game, is another thing altogether.