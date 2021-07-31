Apex Legends streamer shares incredible tricks in Pathfinder grapple guide

Despite Pathfinder’s popularity, many Apex Legends players don’t know how to get the most out of his tactical ability. Thankfully, content creator ‘Cau7ioN’ has revealed some incredible tricks you can pull off with the friendly MRVN’s grapple.

While Pathfinder’s pick rate in Apex Legends dropped off in Season 5 after he was slapped with some serious nerfs, the lovable robot made a strong comeback in subsequent seasons by way of ability buffs and the removal of his low profile designation.

After a strong resurgence, he’s found his way back into the Legend rotation for plenty of players during Season 9 — but those who stepped away from the character in Season 5, or are just new to the game, might not know how to get the most out of the MRVN’s kit.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Apex Legends content creator Cau7ioN broke down some advanced movement techniques that you can start practicing to set yourself above the rest of the Pathfinder playing field, and to help you dominate your competition in both Arenas and Battle Royale.

In his video covering these advanced techniques, the content creator shows off several different methods of using Pathfinder’s grapple ability that go above and beyond your typical aerial movement affair.

Some of his tricks, like the Under Swing and Grapple Hop maneuvers, might seem fairly straightforward, while others are truly incredible feats of game sense, timing, and pure skill that most Pathfinder players probably can’t pull off — at least, not without practicing for a while.

Advertisement

One of his advanced moves is dubbed the Ceiling Fan, which functions in practice exactly how it sounds: you need to grapple a point near the center of a room, then spin yourself around the area before landing right back where you started, leaving your opponents in a daze.

Another impressive maneuver is the Zipline Jump. In this instance, Cau7ioN deploys his Zipline ultimate ability directly next to an enemy team, then uses it to bounce, jump, and disorient his opponents, leaving them confused and open to easy takedowns.

Yet another clever trick the creator showcases is the Stairs Grapple. Instead of running up a flight of stairs to confront an opponent above you, simply grapple underneath the staircase and swing yourself up instantly, catching your enemies off guard for a quick elimination.

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends fan creating Olympus in Minecraft with stunning accuracy

For a breakdown of every move, make sure to check Cau7ioN’s guide video on Reddit, which has been a major hit with the Apex community, racking up more than 15k upvotes at the time of writing.

Whether you’re a novice looking to improve, or a veteran wanting to add a few more tricks to their arsenal, Cau7ioN’s techniques are an excellent addition to any Pathfinder main’s repertoire. In the meantime, make sure to check back in for here all the latest updates on Apex Legends Season 10.