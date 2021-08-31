Apex Legends removing tap strafing: Respawn explains why

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed Apex Legends tap-strafing will be removed from the game in Season 10, with Patch 10.1.

The tap strafe technique in Apex Legends allows players to make sharper movements and harder turns than normal side-jumps.

This is a combination of both air-strafing and bunny hopping, though it won’t be around for much longer.

The announcement was made on August 31, where the dev team promised further information about the decision in future patch notes.

Why is Apex Legends tap-strafing being removed?

In a social media post, they explained: “Our reasoning: It’s inaccessible, lacks readability/counterplay, and is exacerbated by movement abilities.”

When will Apex Legends tap-strafing be removed?

The game’s dev team has not given a specific date for tap-strafing’s removal as of yet, though what we do know is that the change is coming in Patch 10.1.

The next game update is expected to drop in mid-September, so all eyes turn to Respawn for further details in the patch notes.

How tap-strafing works in Apex Legends

For those wondering how tap-strafing works in Apex Legends, perhaps to utilize it before the patch arrives, there are a few simple steps to optimize the feature.

Perform a slide jump by pressing shift, control, and space at the right time and hold one of your strafe keys depending on which direction you want to go. Flick the mouse wheel scroll up or down while holding the strafe key without moving the mouse. This causes a diagonal pull in the intended direction. Move the mouse in the pull direction while tapping the mouse scroll and holding the strafe button.

The feature won’t be around for much longer, so it’s now or never, Legends.